Nakamba urges parents to allow kids to participate in sporting activities

UK-based Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba has urged parents and communities at large to allow and support their children towards participation in sporting activities.

The Hwange born Warriors midfielder said this at the Under-17 football tournament held by his foundation MNF last weekend at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

Speaking to journalists during the course of the event, Nakamba went on to emphasize on the reasons why parents need to back their children in sports, citing his father made him what he is today.

“It is very important for parents to support their children towards sporting activities.I can tell you that my father has been there for me since day one when I was playing junior football for the Under 12 and 13.

“At times I used to dismiss myself early at school to attend training sessions but he was understanding the situation and was also supporting the talent even education”

However, apart form sporting activities, a well travelled soft spoken Nakamba who began his professional football career at the age of 15 also said parents should urge their children to focus on their education.

“Parents should also urge their children to focus on their education it is important. I think it is also important for communities to join hands together and help each other to achieve this,” said the Villa midfielder.

The former Bantu Rovers star’ sentiments are in concurrence with a research done by the Barca Foundation and UNICEF on the 28th of March in 2019.

Published some three years ago the research also encourages participation of children in sporting activities and states that:

“Participation in sport improves children’s educational attainment and skills development including empowerment, leadership and self-esteem, contributing to their overall well-being and future prospects.”

Meanwhile, courtesy of his charity organization, the MNF, the former Club Brugge star has breathed life into lives of a number of disadvantaged and under privileged children in Zimbabwe.

Apparently, the MNF pays school fees for 1 500 disadvantaged children in 21 schools from five provinces in Zimbabwe.

The charitable foundation has also began construction work towards a major project to build a state-of-the-art sporting facility at Mahatshula suburb in Bulawayo.