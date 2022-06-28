Nakamba vows to continue changing lives through his foundation

Obedient, humble, shy and respectful are the four words that describe Zimbabwe Warriors and Aston Villa star Marvelous Nakamba.

And apart from the aforementioned four words Nakamba’s life also relates to the African proverbs amongst them include an unpopular saying: “there is no beauty but the beauty of action”.

The saying means thoughts and words may be enticing but it is action that holds the real reward.

It is action that has the power to change the world around and inspire others in the daily lives to get up and take action too.

According to the Global Citizen, it is action that the world needs immediately in order to defeat poverty. Not later or some time in the future, but now.

Therefore, action is what Nakamba the founder of a charitable organization named after him the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation has already taken.

And courtesy of the action(s) he has taken so far, Nakamba through his charity foundation has vowed to continue changing lives of many disadvantaged and underprivileged children and youths in Zimbabwe.

Abbreviated the MNF, Nakamba’s charity foundation is aimed at giving back to the community through sports and education.

Formed in 2019 and officially launched few weeks ago, the charity already pays schools fees for not less than 1 500 children dotted across the selected five out of ten provinces in Zimbabwe including his rural home Hwange were his roots come from.

Interestingly, the MNF foundation has also started to work towards building a state-of-the-art sports complex in Mahatshula suburb in Bulawayo as construction work at the site is reportedly already underway.

Even though the camera-shy Nakamba is a footballer his complex is set to house sporting facilities for different disciplines.

Five disciplines namely; tennis, basketball, volleyball, swimming and football are said to be expected at the sporting complex.

As if it’s not enough, through the MNF the Villa midfielder held his first edition of the U-17 football tournament at White City Stadium in Bulawayo over the weekend.

The inaugural two day tournament played on Saturday and Sunday, had eight invited teams as the participants.

The teams were Dynamos, Highlanders, Hwange Dynamo, Njube Spurs , Ajax Hot Spurs, Bulawayo City, Majesa Academy and Chicken Inn.

Of the eight, Mutare based Majesa Academy emerged winners of the tournament after beating Bulawayo based Highlanders FC U-17 side 2-1 in the final.

Dynamos who initially had qualified for the semi finals were disqualified after a age cheating scandal was reported to the organizers of the tournament resulting in them being booted out of the competition.

As a result, the Harare based outfit were replaced by the champions Majesa after the two were in the same group and the former had apparently been sent packing.

However, it was Nakamba’s arrival at the event on the first day of the tournament that caused caused a flurry of excitement to all who had graced the occasion.

Accompanied by his best friend popularly known as Siriva, Nakamba received a very warm welcome from all the spectators.

But it was a flock of children who made the headlines after running to his direction upon realizing the Aston Villa midfielder had arrived at the venue.

In an ecstatic manner, some of the jovial children were heard chanting his name, some pushing and shoving within the crowd only to have their hands touch the soft spoken football star.

To those who were present at the event, the scenario could have arguably triggered Jesus Christ’s biblical teaching found in Matthew chapter 19 vs 14.

I quote: “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these,” Jesus told a multitude of people during his teachings.

And for a ‘respecting and well mannered’ Nakamba that could have been the case after almost every child was wrestling to get an opportunity to greet him while in his soft spoken voice responded and hugged some without any segregation.

For a rich football star who pockets a hefty salary per week, thanks goes to him for inspiring a lot of children through his already fruitful football career as well as his recently launched charity organization.

But apparently, it was his (Nakamba) humility and down to earth character he portrayed in front of people that further charmed the multitude whose agenda was arguably to come see the football star in person rather than watching his sponsored youthful football tournament.

“I’m glad to realise there are a lot of young players who have devoted themselves to come watch this tournament. Mina ngithi dankoe magents (my deepest gratitude to you my guys),” the ex-Bantu Rovers player told children who were surrounding him.

“I promise next time we will organize this to be an all age groups tournament, from the under-13’s to the under 17’s once again dankoe for the support magents.”

He added: “I will always be there whenever you need me guys, I’m all yours, the MNF is yours, it’s for the community, in fact, it’s for everyone and everything is for you.

“I will assist you with anything that I can. I heard all your grievances but like I have already said I will support you with a lot of things guys, I will try my best to help you.

“Fear not, I will be there for you anytime. I’m all yours. I also grew up in this same environment and situation like yours so just know anything is possible. You just need to be dedicated and determined.”

Maybe because the tournament was free of charge, it attracted a huge number of spectators as compared to some of the Premier Soccer League games played.

Delegations that graced the event included the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi, Acting ZIFA President Gift Banda and the ZIFA Chief Executive Officer Xolisani Gwesela.

Also present was the ZIFA Technical Director Wilson Mutekede, the National Teams Manager Wellington Mpandare, former and budding footballers together with clubs officials.

Notably, it was a day to remember for the ghetto kids and youths who apart from happily seeing their iconic football star, in return got spoiled by ice-creams.

This comes after the Warriors highly rated midfielder reportedly instructed his MNF team to buy all of them cones.

But also notably was as the children enjoyed their ice creams, the happiest people were the ice cream sellers whose smiles could be vividly seen on their faces.

This followed unexpected and unusual sells they made in a space of not more than an hour, especially considering its amid the chilly winter season.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, one ice cream seller who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “I thank God today I pushed my sells, this is my second trip now, I sold more than 200 ice creams here.

“I think we were four of us who were selling ice creams here (MNF event) and I can testify we might have sold not less than 1 000 cones today (Saturday).”

The Aston Villa midfielder is currently in the country for the pre-season break and is likely set to return to his base in the UK anytime soon for his club’s preparations ahead of the 2022/23 EPL campaign.