Majesa win Nakamba tournament while age cheating gets DeMbare disqualified

Mutare based outfit Majesa Academy were crowned champions of the inaugural Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) U-17 football tournament held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo over the weekend.

Majesa who were the team to have travelled the longest journey for the tournament held in Bulawayo beat Highlanders FC’ Under 17 side by two goals to one.

It was two first half strikes from striker Norest Mazemo who was also voted man-of-the-match and Keith Muzengeza that won the final for the Manicaland side.

Bosso’s promising striker Nhlanhla Musaliwa had pulled one back early in the second half when his left footed shot gave Majesa’s goalkeeper no chance.

However, his goal failed to yield a positive results for the Bulawayo giants’ junior team who were coached by the club’s former player Siza Khoza and Danny Ngwenya.

With only three minutes left to fulltime, Khoza who is the team’s head coach was red carded for angrily protesting a refereeing decision.

The pint sized Khoza ran towards the linesman protesting a decision he had made which almost handed Majesa an opportunity to net their third goal of the match if it wasn’t for their striker who missed the sitter.

Speaking to the media after the match, Ngwenya who was left in the dugout after Khoza was sent to the stands rued the chances missed by his boys.

“The boys missed a lot of chances. We failed to capitalize on a number of chances. We had three chances and our opponents only had two chances but they utilized them and converted,” he said.

In reaction to his workmate Siza Khoza’s red card, Ngwenya said: “It was not fair. They were two Majesa strikers behind our defence and the lineman was on the line but could not lift his flag for an offside.”

Ngwenya’s counterpart, Eddie ‘Bharuso’ Shumba who was in charge of Majesa expressed his delight following the victory.

“I’m very happy because this is the first time my team has played a competitive tournament like this one,” Shumba told the media in the post match interview.

Majesa found their way to the final after the Harare based outfit Dynamos who had initially qualified for the semi finals were disqualified for an alleged age cheating scandal.

The disqualification came at a wrong time as DeMbare had finished the group stage games unbeaten and appeared to be confident they would lift the trophy.

The Glamour Boys’ junior side had played three games and collected nine points, netted seven goals and conceded one.

However, they were later booted out after they allegedly fielded the boy at the centre of their disqualification Dylan Gumbe who according to Soccer24 is turning 22 years this year.

Nevertheless, former Dynamos FC senior team gaffer Llyod ‘Mablanyo’ Chigowe dismissed the allegations.

Chigowe told Nehanda Radio Gumbe was of the right age and deserved to feature at the just ended Nakamba U-17 tournament.

“Hapana chokwadi apo Dylan ndewa 2005. I have his passport right here with me and even his mother can testify to his age.

“If Dylan was over age he could have been vetted at the start of the tournament. It’s sabotage, vakacha kuti team iyi yayirova vanhu mdara,” Mablanyo laughed as he told this reporter in a telephone interview.