Polygamous journalist Maynard Manyowa allegedly ‘beat up first wife’

Polygamous journalist Maynard Manyowa who is now based in the UK is battling accusations that he assaulted his first wife, Mutsa Guta.
This week Manyowa appeared before Harare magistrate, Dennis Mangosi, who deferred the matter to June 27.

First wife Mutsa, Maynard and second wife Boipelo Manyowa

The altercation happened last Saturday where its claimed Manyowa asked for the title deeds to their house from Guta and when she refused he “out of anger, pummelled her all over the body, and grabbed her by the neck.”

Mutsa’s version is that she refused to hand over the title deeds as she was concerned Manyowa would sell the house.

A report by the state owned H Metro newspaper quotes further claims that after assaulting her Manyowa “allegedly then went on to force her to go to bed. She managed to sneak out the next day and filed a police report,” the report states.

First Picture: Maynard Manyowa with second wife Boipelo Felecia Manyowa. TOP Right: the new third wife Tsholofelo Manyowa. Bottom Right: Maynard with first wife Mutsa Manyowa - (Pictures courtesy of Maynard Manyowa)
Manyowa meanwhile has also filed charges against Mutsa claiming she sold the couple’s property without his consent.

He claims in June last year she sold “six office desks, eight reclining office chairs, two executive office chairs, one executive desk, one double door refrigerator, one four-plate stove, one L-shaped desk and sold them, without Manyowa’s knowledge.”

It is Manyowa’s assertion that he bought the house and put in in a trust before Mutsa put tenants inside.

Mutsa allegedly took the money from the rentals and Manyowa never saw a cent from it he claims.

The property disposed of is worth US$15 200 and nothing was recovered, Manyowa claimed.

