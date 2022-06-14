Mentally challenged teen kills dad with Mopani log in Chiredzi

By Increase Gumbo | Masvingo Mirror |

Barely a week goes by without a report of a heinous murder by mentally challenged people.

A 19- year old man who is mentally challenged allegedly killed his father after the latter tried to solve a domestic dispute involving the accused and his aunt.

Energy Heleletani of Chizvirizvi, Chief Tshovani struck his father Naison Heleletani Tsuvuka three times with a Mopani log after the father tried to arbitrate an issue between Energy and his aunt.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Kudakwashe Dehwa confirmed the incident and urged people to seek medical attention for mentally challenged relatives.

On Saturday at 7am, the now deceased proceeded to Energy’s homestead in the same village with him to solve the dispute.

In the process, Energy allegedly took a Mopani log and struck Heleletani once on the head, once on the hip and once on the collarbone and left the scene. Heleletani’s sister, Violet Svuuka cried out for help and a neighbour came to the scene.

The injured was taken to Chizvirizvi Clinic and died as he was being transferred to Chiredzi General Hospital. The matter was reported to the Police and Energy was found hiding in a bush.