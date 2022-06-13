Bulawayo CCC member killed by machete gang to be buried today

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Langelihle Dube who was killed by a marauding machete gang in Bulawayo last week will be buried to today (Monday) in Esigodini.

According to reports the gang raided Dube’s house in Lobengula around 2am in the morning, beat him up and also robbed his wife of US$25.

Dube is said to have later succumbed to injuries to his head and thigh injuries

On the 8th of June the party tweeted: “Champion Langelihle Dube (Zonda) popularly known as MR. TUESDAY, who personally mobilised and helped to register the highest number of voters amongst all CCC district members, has died. He was ATTACKED & KILLED in the early hours of morning at his Lobengula home. MHSRIP.”

His burial was confirmed by the CCC Bulawayo province who tweeted that he would be buried in Esigodini today.

“Due to the overwhelming outpouring of grief by family and citizens (local and abroad), burial has been postponed to Monday June 13 at Mlomoliwoto in Esigodini,” the party said.