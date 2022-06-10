Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan to clean sweep over Zimbabwe

By Associated Press
By Enock Muchinjo | AP News |

Afghanistan’s cricketers completed a 3-0 one-day series whitewash over Zimbabwe after leg-spinner Rashid Khan starred in a four-wicket win on Thursday.

Man of the match Khan picked up 3-31 as Zimbabwe was bowled out for 135 in 44.5 overs.

Once again, Afghanistan’s bowlers hit all the correct lengths on a flat wicket at the Harare Sports Club.

Following its clean sweep, Afghanistan has drawn closer to direct qualification for next year’s World Cup in India, after going into this series in fifth spot in the ICC Super League.

“It would be a huge tournament for us to play in 2023, for the team and for me personally,” player of the series Rahmat Shah told reporters. “I have lots of plans to play good cricket in the World Cup with a positive mind.”

Afghanistan recovered from 39-3 to win the match comfortably with 74 balls to spare.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scored with 38 while Mohammad Nabi was undefeated on 34.

The teams next start a three-match Twenty20 series in Harare on Saturday.

