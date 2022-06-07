VP Chiwenga remarries, settles with army Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has reportedly married an army Colonel, Miniyothabo Baloyi after a bitter divorce with former model Marry Mubaiwa.

According to a video seen by NewsDay, Chiwenga is seen being interviewed by a Zimbabwe Statistical Agency enumerator saying he was currently staying with Baloyi, referring to her as his spouse.

“I am staying here with my spouse, Baloyi and the children,” Chiwenga said when asked who had slept at his home on census night (April 20, 2022).

The newspaper further established that the 46-year-old army Colonel who is originally from Nkayi, was one of the few people who were allowed to visit Chiwenga when he was hospitalised in China.

“The relationship has been going well, number two (Chiwenga) really trusts Baloyi and that is why she was allowed to visit him in China. They have been staying together for a while,” the source said.

Baloyi is said to be one of the sharp minds in the Zimbabwean National Army. She holds a Doctorate in Business Studies from the Midlands State University and two masters degrees from the University of Zimbabwe and the Midlands State University.

She speaks six languages including Mandarin, French and Zulu, among others.

Chiwenga’s union with Baloyi is the third in 15 years following his much-publicised splits with Mubaiwa and Jocelyn Mauchaza.

In 2011, Mubaiwa customarily married Chiwenga amid revelations that the two had been staying together after the former army boss left his matrimonial home in April 2010 during his marriage with Mauchaza.

Mubaiwa and Chiwenga have three children.

In 2019, High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu ruled that Mubaiwa’s marriage to Chiwenga was over because he legally divorced her when he sent retired Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe to give her US$100 as a divorce token.

The High Court ruling came after Mubaiwa challenged Chiwenga’s divorce petition which was filed in December 2019.

Mubaiwa was, in April this year, convicted of contravening the Marriages Act after the court ruled that she forged Chiwenga’s signature on the marriage certificate.

She still has other pending cases before the courts in which Chiwenga accuses her of attempted murder, fraud and money-laundering.