Zim Achievers mark 11th anniversary in style

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards hosted a sold-out, glitzy 11th edition of the ZAA UK Awards Dinner Gala, with awards handed out in various categories on Saturday night at the Holiday Inn City in Birmingham.

Sponsored by remittance company Express Links Money Transfer and ably hosted by Amanda Nkomo and Daks, ZAA UK rolled out the red carpet to welcome the leading lights in the diaspora communities across the United Kingdom.

ZAA UK Country Director Sakhile Khanye hailed the award winners and nominees and paid tribute to the people and organisations flying the national flag around the world.

“I am absolutely grateful for all the amazing people who have supported ZAA over the years and those who turned out in their numbers today. I congratulate all our winners and celebrate their success as testament of game changing moves in the world,” Khanye said.

“We also applaud our sponsors and partners for making this possible as we continue to celebrate high achievement among us.”

Among the notable honorary award recipients were Dr Lance Mambondiani who was awarded the Founder’s Award and Korrine Sky getting the Panel’s Choice.

Nceku grabbed two gongs for Male Personality and People’s Choice, with DJ Mel also garnering double honours for DJ of the Year and influencer of the year. Mgcini Nyoni won the Zim-based Influencer Award.

Keynote addresses were delivered by representatives from Express Links along with Diaspora Insurance founder and CEO Jeff Madzingo, among others.

Entertainment was provided by high-flying comedian King Kandoro, with music by Icey Stanley and DJ Fistoz and DJ Mli.

Below is the full list of winners and recipients for the 11th ZAA UK 2022

ZAA 2022 WINNERS

Founder’s Award

Lance Mambondiani

Panel’s Choice Award

Korrine Sky

Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Tariro Magombo

Usebia Muzondo

Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Tanaka Karumazondo

Business of the Year

Bespoke Events by Jules

Professional of the Year

Ruth Dhliwayo

Innovator of the Year

Codelia Gapare

Community Organisation of the Year

Put a smile on a child

Women of Valiance

Community Champion of the Year

Mavis Mundirwa

Charity Emmanuel

Cultural Ambassador

Sisa Senkosi

Breakthrough Newcomer of the Year

Shine Ndebele

Male Personality of the Year

Nceku

Female Personality of the Year

Neo the DJ

People’s Choice Award

Nceku

Outstanding Achievement in Music – Male

Official Just Kyng

Outstanding Achievement in Music – Female

Maxine

Young Achiever of the Year

Cakes by Ruva

Influencer of the Year

Dj Mel

Zim-based Influencer of the Year

Mgcini Moyo

Arts Promoter of the Year

Grill Yard

DJ of the Year

DJ MEL

Event of the Year

The Kings of Amapiano

Outstanding Achievement in Fashion

Loves African Creations

Sports Personality of the Year

Musa King Mufasa

Media Outlet of the Year

Kade Culture

Restaurant of the Year

Ekhaya Bar & Grill

Make Up Artist of the Year

Amaona Creative