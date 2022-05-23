Vladimir Putin survived assassination attempt at start of invasion, says Ukraine

By Ryan Fahey | Mirror |

Ukraine has claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt two months ago.

The nation’s Chief of Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov claimed the tyrant was attacked in an “unsuccessful attempt” on his life around two months ago.

He told Ukrainian Pravda: “Putin was assassinated…

“He was even attacked in the line of, as they say, representatives of the Caucasus not so long ago.

“This is non-public information. Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really took place… It was about 2 months ago.”

“Once again, he was unsuccessful. There is no publicity about this event, but it took place. ”

Pravda said the full interview with Mr Budanov will be aired tomorrow.

However, the two incidents were not the first attempts made against the despot’s life as he has reportedly survived five would-be assassins.

In a 2012 interview with filmmaker Oliver Stone for the Putin Interviews, the tyrant explained how someone tried to kill him five times, but that he survived by taking the advice of Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro.

He claimed that by personally managing his own security detail he has been able to cheat death.

Earlier this month Budanov – who holds the Major General rank – waded into the Putin health debate, saying he’s in “very bad condition” with cancer and other illnesses ravishing his body.

He said at the time: “Mr Putin is in a very bad psychological and physical condition and he is very sick.”

At the start of May the spy chief warned the the war won’t come to an end until Putin dies.

Major-General Budanov said the Russian leader has effectively signed his death warrant by ordering his troops into Ukraine.

Boldly predicting a Ukrainian victory at the same time as warning that mass-mobilisation in Russia was near, Major-General Budanov issued this veiled threat on Monday evening.

“Leaving him a way to retreat is one of the strategies, but it is almost unrealistic,” he told The New Voice of Ukraine when asked if Putin would survive the war.

“He is a war criminal for the whole world. This is his end, he drove himself into a dead end. Don’t worry, Ukraine will win.”

The Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate would not be drawn on how the despot would be ousted or assassinated, but did predict that the future of Russia could unfold in one of two ways.

He said that Russia could be divided into multiple parts following its failure in the invasion, or it could be kept whole, but under new leadership.

Major-General Budanov went on to suggest that Russia was less than a week away from mass mobilisation, which would see its non-military citizens required to have a direct involvement in the war.

“Russia has already been enacting covert mobilisation and is preparing to announce a mass mobilisation in the near future,” he told NV.

