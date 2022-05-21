Zim football fraternity showers praise on retiring Knowledge Musona

The country’s football fraternity has heaped praise on the recently retired Zimbabwe senior national team captain Knowledge Musona who quit the Warriors on Thursday.

The Saudi Arabian based forward took to his Twitter account on Thursday to make public his decision he has hung up his boots on the international arena.

“Dear Zimbabwean Family, it is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from national duty with our beloved national football team, the Warriors,” reads part of his tweet.

“It is a decision that I do not take lightly after representing our beloved country for 12 years, starting with my first appearance on 3rd of March 2010, in a game versus South Africa.

“My time with the Warriors has been an incredible and rewarding journey that I am thankful to have had the opportunity to undertake, one that I only dreamt of achieving early on in my professional career.

“I will cherish every moment that I have spent as a member of the team.”

Reacting to Musona’s retirement, national teams manager Wellington Mpandare told Soccer24, the ex-Kaizer Chiefs star was a great and determined leader.

“He was a captain per excellence. Great leader, quiet as he is but was very effective. Had full control of the players and he made my work easy because he was like my deputy,” said Mpandare.

“I remember during the Cameroon Afcon tournament for the first time at half time he screamed at the players for the way the team was performing against Malawi.

“He was a winner, he never liked loosing. Most of the time he would player with an injury. Even his last game against Guinea he played with an injury but because of his determination he played on. We will miss him.”

Renowned sports journalist Makomborero ‘Gold’ Mutimukulu went on to post on his Facebook account pleading with the fans to share their sentiments following the retirement of Musona whose career with the Warriors began twelve years ago (2010).

In response, a section of fans took turns to send their messages expressing how they feel about the Smiling Assassin’s retirement from international football.

“Thanks so much Captain wish you all the best,” Brighton Munaro posted while in concurrence, Zinati Farai also shared, “Thank you captain.”

Furthermore, Zinati also suggested, “Teenaro Hadebe to take over,” read his post.

In addition, Kumbirai Chipadza also said: “The Greatest Warrior I watched personally. Humility personified. My lasting memory is the game vs Mali at Rufaro (Stadium) ok what about dancing feet against Lucio and Brazil in 2010. Smiling Assassin you deserved a better country where heroes are appreciated.”

Then the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) also took to their microblogging social media platforms to shower praise on Musona.

“From a grateful FUZ family. Thank you for your years of hard work and dedication since your debut in 2010 as our Captain. You certainly left your mark on African football, helping Zimbabwe qualify for three consecutive AFCON tournaments, something the Warriors had never done before.

“Captain Knowledge Musona, you will be greatly missed. Thank you very much,” said FUZ.

Botswana based Musona’s ex-teammate Leeroy Mavunga also took to his timeline and said: “It was a pleasure to play with you My Captain My Brother Enjoy Your Retirement. Zimbabwe’s Legend.”

Upon his retirement, Musona donned the gold and green Warriors jersey since 2010, played 49 games and netted 24 times across all competitions.

As a captain, he helped Zimbabwe qualify to three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments since 2017.