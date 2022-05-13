SuperSport United suspend Kuda Mahachi over ‘serious allegations’

SuperSport United FC has moved swiftly and announced the suspension of their player, Zimbabwean winger Kudakwashe Mahachi, over claims he assaulted his 4-year-old son and scalded him with boiling water.

The South African DStv premiership side released a statement via their instagram account saying;

“SuperSport United FC has become aware of the serious allegations levelled against our player, Kudakwashe Mahachi.

“The club has suspended the player from all club football activities with immediate effect. He has been advised to attend to his family & the allegations against him.

“The matter is subject to judicial processes. The club will make no further comment at this time,” the club statement read.

This week Mahachi’s ex-wife Maritha Ndlovu accused the Warriors star of abusing their child, and scalding him with water in South Africa before smuggling him back to Zimbabwe.

Mahachi hit back by setting his lawyers on her while she battled to have the child treated for third degree burns at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo based lifestyle tabloid B-Metro, reports that Mahachi called his ex-wife in February this year, requesting for the boy to travel to South Africa and temporarily stay with his father, to which she agreed.

The boy’s mother alleges that she only leant that her son was back in Zimbabwe and staying in Cowdry Park, Bulawayo with Mahachi’s grandmother, on April 19 as she had been blocked on WhatsApp by the Warriors star.

Ndlovu claims that she went to get her son as soon as she heard he was in the country and saw him heavily bandaged with burns all over the body.

The burns, as the mother alleges, were third degree and the boy was smuggled back into Zimbabwe by a Malayitsha.

“The journey from Johannesburg to Bulawayo is about 10 hours and he was alone. What kind of father does that to his son? Mahachi has money and he can afford to have his son treated in South Africa. I took my son to a private surgery and they quickly called an ambulance that took him to Mpilo Hospital. The doctor said taking him to the hospital using any other car was not appropriate, but his father put him in a Quantum bus. How cruel can one be?,” Ndlovu (the mother of the child) told B-Metro.

Disturbing images of the boy’s right foot and head are circulating on social media.

The boy’s right foot had to be amputated as a result of the severe burns, but Mahachi denies doing any harm to his child.

He accuses his ex-wife of lying and insists the boy got burnt in Zimbabwe instead.

Mahachi has only made eight appearances for SuperSport in the league this season, with his last came coming in the 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg in February. Agencies