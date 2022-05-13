He is one of the best players in the world: Nakamba heaps praise on Mo Salah

Warriors and Aston Villa defensive midfelder Marvellous Nakamba has heaped praise on Liverpool’s star player Mohamed Salah.

Nakamba believes Salah is “one of the best players in the world”.

Nakamba said this in a post-match interview with Stadium Astro following Villa’s 1-2 defeat to The Reds at the Villa Park on Tuesday.

Asked about his thoughts on Salah who featured late in the mid-week game, Nakamba replied: “He’s is not that bad,” said tge soft spoken midfielder who also added,” He’s one of the best players in the world.”

Then reflecting on their 1-2 defeat an the hands of the title contenders, Nakamba outlined: “We knew Liverpool would have quality, but I think the technical staff believed in us, gave us the confidence like ‘come on guys, believe in yourself.’

“We have done it before. We went toe to toe with Manchester City and were a bit unlucky and then today again we went against them, toe to toe, and we tried our best. Hopefully, soon we have the luck on our side,” said the ex-Bantu Rovers star.

The Zimbabwean international who was making his first start since December after suffering a serious leg injury lasted for only an hour.

This was before he made way for Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka in the 60th minute then three minutes after the substitution the Clarets and Blue conceded the second goal which saw them lose at home.

However, the Aston Villa gaffer Steven Gerrard revealed the reason behind the substitution of the highly rated left footed midfielder.

“The big frustration was that Marvelous Nakamba couldn’t carry on because he asked to be changed,” Gerrard told the Birminghammail.co.uk.

“We knew he would run out of steam at some point and Douglas went into the middle and, obviously, the ball got stolen off him.

“Maybe with Marv that might not have happened but, look, it is what it is and we have to look after Marv and his body.

“That’s the most important thing. We’re disappointed with both goals we’ve conceded.”