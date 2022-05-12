French newspaper claims Lyon salary delays affected Tino Kadewere

Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere’s worrying below par performances this season have been attributed to his club Olympique Lyon failing to pay his salary on time “over the winter months.”

This was revealed by a French publication L’Équipe which was also quoted by another media outlet from the same country (France) www.getfootballnewsfrance.com.

According to a story published by the latter, headlined “Tino Kadewere affected by Lyon payment delays” the forward “was reportedly owed over €200,000 in unpaid wages by the club, having been sidelined in September and had trouble over the winter months,” the French publication wrote.

In addition, the story reads: “Kadewere has struggled to return to action as a result of this episode which affected him greatly, scoring just the one goal this season in 15 appearances.

“The situation was eventually resolved and the player was paid, after a lengthy delay.

L’Équipe point out that Kadewere is one of the Lyon players to have essentially given up this season, as has been the case with defender Jason Denayer in light of the news that he would not be offered an extension.”

This comes at a time another French publication Foot Mercato, last week, revealed the Ligue 1 outfit is plotting to offload the former Harare City player.

“Having become Moussa Dembele’s understudy following the departure of Islam Slimani for Sporting Portugal last winter, Tino Kadewere is getting closer than ever to the exit. His departure should take place during the next summer transfer window which begins on June 10,” Foot Mercato revealed.

Kadewere who joined Lyon in 2020 has struggled this season, participating in 14 Ligue 1 games only and finding the back of the net once.

The Highfield born star has seen little game time under the tutelage of Peter Bosz who replaced Rudi Garcia the gaffer who signed the lanky forward.

However, despite becoming a pale shadow of himself, Kadewere’s signature is reportedly chased by a number of clubs who are said to want to rope in the striker.

French top flight clubs including Reims, Troyes, Lorient and the German outfit Stuttgart as well as the English Premier League side Burnley FC are all reportedly interested in the 26-year-old forward’s services.