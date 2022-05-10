Underfire Bosso coach Lulu bemoans lack of depth in his squad

Under fire Highlanders FC manager Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu has bemoaned his squad’s lack of depth and has insisted on beefing up his team in the coming mid season transfer window which is set to open in July.

Mpofu revealed this on Sunday during a post match media briefing when his side which looked disjointed fought hard to force a 2-2 draw versus Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium.

“I don’t have depth, I don’t have depth,” said Mpofu who also emphasised and implored his strikers to be hungry in front of goal.

“We are failing to convert, strikers need to do even better but let me soldier on up to mid season and then see if I can energise the team as much as possible but I again I don’t have depth,” he said.

The gaffer’s sentiments come at a time when the Bosso faithful seem to have started losing faith in him after he has produced poor results in recent games.

Fans from the Soweto Bay started chanting ‘uMandla kahambe’ translating ‘Mandla must go’ when their team was trailing 2-0 before a late dramatic come back which resulted in a draw match earning Bosso a point.

Bosso who are placed 11th on the log standings with 16 points only, one point above the teams lying in the relegation zone have only registered three wins altogether this season.

They have so far played 13 games excluding their game against FC Platinum played at Mandava Stadium which was abandoned due to violence after the referee gave the miners a debatable penalty in the dying minutes of the match.

Of late, Bosso has only managed to record more draws than victories and defeats this season and wins seem to have evaded them.

Their situation almost got worse on Sunday when they nearly lost to their noisy neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs in a derby match.

However Adrian Silla saved his gaffer from shame with two spectacular free kicks in the closing stages of the league encounter.

Silla firstly pulled one back 79 minutes into the match restoring hope for the Bulawayo giants who almost suffered a defeat after Elvis Moyo and Arthur Musiyiwa respectively had put the Ninjas in front before they gave away the two goal lead.

Moreover, the pint sized midfielder then scored again in the 90th minute to complete his brace through another well taken free kick which was positioned just a few metres out the box.

Then adding to his comments, Lulu went on to say, “It is unfortunate, if you look around my team I don’t have depth I’m in a tight corner. Remember last time I had to play uNqo (Masuku) for four games using injections.

“If you see a coach making substitutions on the defense side of department you can see that the coach is having a big problem.”

Highlanders are set to play their fierce rivals Dynamos FC on Sunday at their fortress Barbourfields Stadium.

The Sakunda Holdings sponsored boys (Bosso and DeMbare) will be meeting for the second time this season at the same venue after playing each other during the Independence trophy on the 18th of April.

The Bulawayo giants won the invitational tournament’s trophy after winning the match 1-0 courtesy of striker Stanley Ngala’s second half strike. Nehanda Radio