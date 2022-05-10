Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Teenage Hadebe mourns former team Jodi Lukoki who died aged 29

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 15,690
Warriors and Houston Dynamo defender Teenage Hadebe (right) seen here with his former teammate Jodi Lukoki.
Warriors and Houston Dynamo defender Teenage Hadebe, 26, has expressed his sorrow following the untimely death of his former teammate Jodi Lukoki.

Aged 29, Lukoki died yesterday (Monday) and his former club FC Twente confirmed his death in a statement posted on their website.

“The club is shocked and deeply moved by this tragic event,” reads the Dutch outfit’s statement.

“FC Twente sympathizes with his loved ones and wishes them a lot of strength in processing this great loss.”

Jody Lukoki played for Ajax and Ludogorets in the Champions League, and scored for Dutch club Zwolle in the Europa League (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)
However, the cause of Lukoki’s death still remains unknown.

Meanwhile, Hadebe took to his official Facebook page to express his grief on his ex-teammate death whom at one moment shared the same dressing with.

The two played together at the Turkish top flight side Yeni Malatyaspor before both left the club with Hadebe heading to United States while Lukoki went to join the Twente in the Netherlands.

“Rest easy bro,” posted the Zimbabwean international who also shared a photo of him with the deceased donned in the Yeni Malatyaspor’s regalia.

Reports indicate the winger who was a free agent after Twente terminated his contract in February posted a picture of him on his Instagram last week working at the gym citing he was on his way to recovery from an injury.

The Congolese who had joined Twente on a two year deal last year June suffered a serious knee injury during the team’s pre-season training.

The serious knee injury could have led the club to terminate his contract.

Lukoki started his senior career with the Dutch giants Ajax but he also played for Ludogorets and PEC Zwolle. Nehanda Radio

