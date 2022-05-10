I’m confident I have seen worse things in life: Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu

Things are looking gloomy for the Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC’ under fire gaffer Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu as the club’s supporters are anxiously calling for his sacking.

This comes after a section of the club’s agitated fans believe the gaffer is not the right candidate to steer the Bosso ship.

In fact, they have deemed him (Mpofu) as a failure, indicating they are far from winning the championship if he remains at the helm of the club.

The Bosso supporters are demanding that Lulu who has only managed three wins in 14 games this season must be shown the exit door by the club’s hierarchy.

The annoyed fans clearly expressed their demands to get Mpofu fired on Sunday as Bosso played to a 2-2 draw against city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter that was played at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso went at the break trailing to Chiefs who were the hosts 2-0 courtesy of the goals that came from Elvis Moyo and Arthur Musiyiwa respectively.

Moyo headed home in the 30th minute while Diego as Musiyiwa is nicknamed doubled the lead for Chiefs early in the second half.

However, this was before Bosso’s hard tackling midfielder Adrian Silla turned to be the hero of the day with his second half brace which then levelled matters.

It was Silla’s two well executed free kicks scored on the 79th and 90th minute respectively that saved Highlanders from shame which almost saw them lose the bragging rights to their noisy neighbours, Chiefs who are also known as the Twitter Boys or the Ninjas.

Ironically, before Silla saved the day for the Bulawayo giants and it seemed certain that Chiefs were set to collect maximum points, disappointed Bosso fans, particularly from the popularly known Soweto Bay had unanimously started singing ‘uMandla kahambe’ a song that translates ‘Mandla Mpofu must go’.

However, they buzzed in ecstacy exactly at the stroke of fulltime when Silla’s powerfully taken right footed free kick hit the back of the net beyond the hapless Chiefs’ goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya

And reacting to the supporter’s chant after the match, Lulu told journalists he still remains confident.

“I’m confident I have seen worse things in life and this is my industry, people must learn from Real Madrid two minutes is a very long time,” said Lulu.

Then commenting on the result, Mpofu said: “Typically of a derby as I said during the course of the week, Chiefs has a lot of local players (Bulawayo based) they play together they meet everyday so I anticipated a tough game.

“It was always difficult to come up with a team that could face Chiefs whom I think have a lot of experience, some of my best players were out Tandi (Andrew) was suspended, Nqo (Masuku) is still injured and Rahman (Kutsanzira) is still not feeling well.

“But I loved the fighting spirit the boys are playing football I might say for the first time these boys are playing for me. You could see fans were negative but the boys soldiered on and got a point and now they are happy,” Mpofu added.

His counterpart, Nilton Terroso went on to applaud Silla’s well taken free kicks and also highlighted his boys played some excellent football.

“I think it was a very good game, a very good environment we were outstanding, we played exceptionally very well the whole 90 minutes. We played an excellent game we had numerous chances I’m proud of the players we did very well we were in total control.

“I don’t think it was lucky, those were very good free kicks, thats quality of a player, if you see someone who can defend such kind of free kicks then I might agree with you.

“I give credit and merit to the player those were very good free kicks and whether they were (fouls) or not is different but the way he executes them I will not give or take anything away from him,” Terroso said.

Meanwhile, in their next assignment Bosso are scheduled to tussle their bitter rivals who at the are also the current log leaders Dynamos FC.

Dubbed as the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ the much anticipated encounter will be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo this coming Sunday. Nehanda Radio