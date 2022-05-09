Bournemouth fans vote Zemura MOTM for their last game of the season

Fans of newly promoted English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth have voted Warriors star Jordan Zemura (22) as the Man of the Match for the club’s final match of the season played against Millwall at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth who finished the season second to Fulham on the log standings to earn themselves an automatic qualification ticket to the top flight edged Millwall by a narrow 1-0 victory.

The only goal of the match came in the 81st minute courtesy of Kieffer Moore from a Billing assist.

The Cherries took to their Twitter handle to announce that the club’s fans voted the Zimbabwean international as the best player for the weekend encounter.

The English outfit conducted a poll on the vibrant microblogging social media platform Twitter and Zemura who was voted the best player topped the list.

It was a four man race including Lewis Cook, Nat Phillips as well as Llyod Kelly and Zemura scooped the award having reached 40,4 per cent.

Cook was the second best player with 24,5 percent of the votes, Phillips who had the least votes got 16,5 percent then Kelly got 18,6 percent.

Zemura who played a vital role to help his side return to the Premier League agreeably deserves the individual award.

The 22-year-old has been incredible in Scott Parker’s squad this season and had cemented his place in the starting eleven preferred by the English gaffer.

He featured in 33 league games, scored three goals, provided assists and was also involved in many of the team’s crucial goals including the one that was scored against Nottingham Forests which secured their promotion.

Despite missing some matches due to sustained injuries the Warriors utility player once scooped Cherries player of the month in August.

Zemura will be plying his trade in the EPL next season and will become the second Zimbabwean player to play in the highly rated league after Marvellous Nakamba who plays for Aston Villa. Nehanda Radio