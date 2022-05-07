Masvingo centenarian dies after celebrating 107 years

By Simbarashe Mtembo | Masvingo Mirror |

It was like a farewell. Mbuya Zvanetsa Mupinga who celebrated her birthday on April 16, 2022 with a party for turning 107 years died peacefully at home in Mupinga Village under Chief Shumba near Morgenster on Sunday.

Mbuya Mupinga died in her sleep and was buried at the village on Wednesday.

Her granddaughter and namesake Mercy Zvanetsa Maeresera confirmed the death to The Mirror. Mbuya Mupinga had her own record, she was never admitted in hospital for any ailment throughout her life.

“She died in her sleep on Sunday evening and we laid her to rest on Wednesday. She was a pillar of the family and she saw five generations to include her great-great-great grandchildren,” said Maeresera.

Maeresera threw Mbuya Mupinga a birthday party on Easter Saturday and a remarkable farewell to her 123 grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-great grandchildren, relatives and neighbors.

Mbuya Mupinga could still walk and more so without a walking stick and did a bit of tendering in the garden and looked after children when family members were out in the fields.

She took snuff and drank traditional beer right from the time that she was a young woman.

Mbuya Mupinga was born on April 14, 1915 and she attended the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ). Masvingo Mirror