French outfit Lyon reportedly considering offloading Tino Kadewere

French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon is reportedly considering offloading Zimbabwean international Tino Kadewere. This was revealed by French publication Foot Mercato.

According to the publication, the Warriors striker is likely to be shown the exit door this coming summer.

“Having become Moussa Dembele’s understudy following the departure of Islam Slimani for Sporting Portugal last winter, Tino Kadewere is getting closer than ever to the exit. His departure should take place during the next summer transfer window which begins on June 10,” Foot Mercato revealed.

“The Zimbabwean international striker plans to pack his bags, after receiving requests from Reims, Troyes, Lorient and Stuttgart in Germany during the last winter transfer window. Under contract with OL until June 2024.

“Kadewere should thus obtain an exit voucher from his management who is claiming 8 million euros. A sum equivalent to its current value as specified by ‘Transfermarkt.’

“This season, the former Le Havre has participated in 14 Ligue 1 games for a single small goal.”

Kadewere’s rumoured exit follows after he has had a torrid season with the Les Gones this campaign.

The former Harare City star has netted once this season and has struggled to make an impact in the team.

The Highfield born star has seen little game time under the tutelage of Peter Bosz who replaced Rudi Garcia the gaffer who signed the lanky forward.

Despite being targeted by French top flight clubs Reims, Troyes, Lorient and German side Stuttgart, Kadewere was reportedly under the radar of English Premier League side Burnley FC.