Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

French outfit Lyon reportedly considering offloading Tino Kadewere

SportsFeaturedNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 26,749
Tino Kadewere is focused on helping Lyon qualify for next season’s Champions League after he grabbed the match-winning goal in their 1-0 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain.
Tino Kadewere after he grabbed the match-winning goal in their 1-0 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain in December 2020

French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon is reportedly considering offloading Zimbabwean international Tino Kadewere. This was revealed by French publication Foot Mercato.

According to the publication, the Warriors striker is likely to be shown the exit door this coming summer.

“Having become Moussa Dembele’s understudy following the departure of Islam Slimani for Sporting Portugal last winter, Tino Kadewere is getting closer than ever to the exit. His departure should take place during the next summer transfer window which begins on June 10,” Foot Mercato revealed.

“The Zimbabwean international striker plans to pack his bags, after receiving requests from Reims, Troyes, Lorient and Stuttgart in Germany during the last winter transfer window. Under contract with OL until June 2024.

“Kadewere should thus obtain an exit voucher from his management who is claiming 8 million euros. A sum equivalent to its current value as specified by ‘Transfermarkt.’

Related Articles

Aspiring Zanu PF councillor, Kadewere hosts sports gala in…

23,668

‘I am regaining confidence:’ Kadewere after…

23,851

Kadewere ends goal drought, scores his first goal for Lyon…

31,225

Prosper Kadewere wins Zanu PF primary…. vows to win…

46,775

Warriors’ striker Tino Kadewere linked with a move…

36,579

Tino Kadewere’s elder brother to contest in Zanu PF…

54,814

“This season, the former Le Havre has participated in 14 Ligue 1 games for a single small goal.”

MAKE MINE A DOUBLE... Zimbabwe international football striker Tino Kadewere makes a “V” sign after scoring his second goal for Lyon in their French Ligue 1 match against St Etienne on Sunday night
MAKE MINE A DOUBLE… Zimbabwe international football striker Tino Kadewere makes a “V” sign after scoring his second goal for Lyon in their French Ligue 1 match against St Etienne in 2021

Kadewere’s rumoured exit follows after he has had a torrid season with the Les Gones this campaign.

The former Harare City star has netted once this season and has struggled to make an impact in the team.

The Highfield born star has seen little game time under the tutelage of Peter Bosz who replaced Rudi Garcia the gaffer who signed the lanky forward.

Despite being targeted by French top flight clubs Reims, Troyes, Lorient and German side Stuttgart, Kadewere was reportedly under the radar of English Premier League side Burnley FC.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments