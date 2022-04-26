Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood accused of sexual misconduct by seven women

By Susan Knox | Mirror |

DJ Tim Westwood is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by women who say he ‘abused his position in the music industry’ to exploit them.

The 64-year-old DJ is accused of unwanted sexual behaviour and touching from incidents that are alleged to have occurred between the years of 1992 and 2017.

Both the BBC and the Guardian have revealed they have heard ‘detailed accounts from seven women’ in a joint investigation into the behaviour of the former BBC Radio 1 DJ.

Westwood has continued to deny the allegations made against him.

According to BBC reports, the seven women who have come forward are all black.

They have all claimed to have met Westwood through his work as a DJ, with some of the seven women accusing the DJ of ‘abusing his power within the music industry’.

Two of the women, who according to BBC, explained they were hoping to make it in the music industry, agreed to go to London to meet with Westwood to discuss their hopes of making it in music.

The women have accused the DJ of driving them to a flat and ‘initiating unwanted and unexpected sex’.

At the time, Westwood was 53-years-old, while one of the two women was just 19.

Another of the seven women told the BBC she was 17-years-old when she met Westwood – who was at the time, in his mid-thirties.

The woman alleged that she was subjected to ‘unwanted oral sex’ after she agreed to meet with the DJ.

Another four young women have also accused the DJ of ‘touching their bottoms or breasts’ as they posed for photographs with him during performances and events.

The women, whose names have been changed to protect their identities, do not know each other, the BBC have confirmed.

The women are all set to detail their side of the story in an eye-opening BBC Three documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power.

The documentary is set to air on BBC Three at 9PM tonight.

The 64-year-old DJ was an early champion of hip-hop in the UK and hosted the first nationally-broadcast rap show on UK radio from 1994.

After almost 20 years on BBC Radio 1, he left the station in 2013 and currently has a show on Capital XTRA.