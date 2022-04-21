Man offers Hopewell Chin’ono’s housekeeper freebies to get information

A suspected state security operative is allegedly phoning Hopewell Chin’ono’s housekeeper offering freebies in exchange for information about the investigative journalist.

Chin’ono revealed this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“This number has been phoning my housekeeper offering him things in exchange for information about me,” he said.

“When I was arrested in 2020, the same person was phoning my house keeper asking about me.

“Today he phoned asking him about my whereabouts and offering to meet up with him.

“When I phoned the number, he first denied, then said he was only offering my housekeeper a job to braai for him.

“This kind of harassment is unacceptable and very primitive. Stop harassing my workers, and stop offering them trinkets and asking for information about me.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has allegedly been persecuting Chin’ono since it arrested him three times from 2020 for tweeting about corruption and the looting of public funds.

He was arrested initially and charged with incitement to commit public violence in connection with the 31st July 2020 anti-government protests.

The arrest though came a few days after he exposed a US$60 million corruption scandal allegedly involving Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia and their son Collins.

Chin’ono was again arrested a few months later for charges related to comments he made about possessing classified information from the national prosecuting authority relating to Henrietta Rushwaya, the president of the Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation

Rushwaya was arrested at the Robert Mugabe International Airport and charged with attempting to smuggle gold to Dubai.

In January last year, the award winning journalist was again arrested, this time for publishing falsehoods. He was charged with a law that the High Court declared “non-existent”. Nehanda Radio