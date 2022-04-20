SuperSport United reportedly planning to offload Kuda Mahachi

South African DSTV premiership side SuperSport United are reportedly planning to offload Zimbabwe Warriors left footed utility player Kudakwashe Mahachi.

South Africa’s most popular football magazine KickOff revealed the news on Tuesday.

According to the publication, United who are also planning a squad overhaul are said to have decided against renewing Mahachi’s contract which is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Zimbabwean international joined Matsatsantsa in 2019 after parting ways with Soweto giants Orlando Pirates where he had a difficult spell.

However, of late, the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has also struggled to establish himself at SuperSport, having last played for the club on 15 February when the team lost 2-1 to Maritzburg United.

The 28-year-old speedy winger has only managed to play nine games this season while in his first two seasons with the South Africa topflight side he made 62 appearances in total.

The ex-Golden Arrows, Chicken Inn and Highlanders FC star won the MTN8 cup on his debutant season under the recently fired coach Kaitano Tembo.

Tembo was sacked by SuperSport last week following a streak of poor results and was replaced by his former assistant coach Andre Arendse who is currently the club’s interim coach.