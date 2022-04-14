One week on, Mnangagwa yet to condemn murder of Elvis Nyathi in SA

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to come out in the open and condemn the gruesome murder of Elvis Nyathi by a South African mob in Diepsloot, Johannesburg last week.

Nyathi was stoned and then burnt to death, with hands tied to his back, by a vigilante group claiming to be fighting crime committed by foreigners in South Africa.

Despite the sad news spreading fast since Thursday last last week, the Zanu-PF leader has not condemned the xenophobic violence.

Instead, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda in a statement on Wednesday said the President had granted Nyathi a State funded burial.

“His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, has granted a State-assisted funeral to the late Elvis Nyathi who was slain in South Africa last week.

“The remains of the late departed are expected in the country at the weekend,” said Dr Sibanda.

Nyathi’s wife, Nomsa Tshuma said her husband was killed by people who were doing a door-to-door search for foreigners and demanding to see their passports.

“We were in a friend’s shack watching Uzalo on TV when we heard people knocking next door shouting ‘ID! Passport!’.

“We decided to run away because he (her husband) did not have an ID or a passport and I’m the only one who has a passport.”

The deceased’s brother, Godknows, said the experience had left the family in deep distress.

“He was not a violent man, he was a very good person. On behalf of the Nyathi family I want to thank Zororo-Phumulani for what they have done for us. Words are not enough to express our gratitude,” said Nyathi.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa: “We can’t allow people to use vigilantism to deal with issues. We should not allow ourselves to be at war with those from other countries, unemployment must not do that to us.

“Those who set up organizations – such as Operation Dudula are contravening the law. This can turn into outright xenophobia…” Nehanda Radio