Hadebe finally opens MLS account as Dynamo Houston beat San Jose

In-form Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe (27) finally opened his Major League Soccer (MLS) account for his side Dynamo Houston.

Hadebe netted the third goal of the match as Dynamo edged visitors San Jose Earthquakes 4-3 at the PNC Stadium on Sunday.

It was Dynamo who took an early lead through Sebastian Ferreira who fired home with only eight minutes into play.

This was before France international Jeremy Ebobisse scored a brace in quick succession to give the visiting side, Quakes’ a 25th minute equaliser together with a 28th minute.1-2 lead.

Nonetheless, the Orange Crush found their foot again when they equalised through Colombian international striker Darwin Quintero nearly at the stroke of halftime.

Then the moment came for the Zimbabwean international and former Kaizer Chiefs centre back, Hadebe who then scored his first goal in the Houston Dynamo colours.

The gangly ex-Bantu Rovers and Highlanders defender found the back of the net 12 minutes into the second half.

The goal restored Dynamo’s lead and also helped them to register their second straight win.

Fondly known as Manero, Hadebe fired his left footed hard and low shot past the San Jose’s goalkeeper after his defense failed to clear a corner kick with the ball later falling in the path of the Warriors star.

Hadebe’s first goal in what is his second season in the United States apparently shows he is starting to settle in well and gradually familiarising with the MLS since joining Dynamo last year in July.

But despite the goal, the defender had already made his presence felt by scooping two major awards at his club on his debut season (2021).

He was named his club’s Defender of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in November.

So following his first goal, the defender seems to be picking up from where he left from last campaign although he finished a few games last season on the sidelines due to a leg injury.

Moreover, it was the first goal scorer and man of the match Ferreira who then struck again in the 68th minute to grab a brace and secure Dynamo’s lead with 22 minutes left to full time.

The victory saw Pan Nagamura’s coached side who are now seated fifth on the log standings with 11 points from six games closing the gap with the top four teams.

They are now two points behind log leaders Los Angeles who remained on 13 points after losing 1-2 away to second placed LA Galaxy.

Galaxy are tied on 12 points with third placed Real Salt Lake who have played more games, seven, while fourth placed FC Dallas who won 3-1 over Colorado are tied on 11 points with the Dynamo.

Meanwhile, in their next assignment Dynamo who have gone for 180 minutes without defeat are set to host Portland at the PNC Stadium next week Sunday. Nehanda Radio