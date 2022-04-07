Burkina Faso ex-President Roch Kabore allowed out of detention

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

By Reuters 16,890
Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore attends a plenary session at the start of the Paris Peace Forum, in Paris, France, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore attends a plenary session at the start of the Paris Peace Forum, in Paris, France, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Burkina Faso’s former President Roch Kabore, who had been under house arrest since he was toppled in a military coup in January, has been allowed to return to his family home, the country’s interim government said in a statement on Wednesday.

West African leaders last month asked the junta to free the ex-president and lay out a “more acceptable” timeline for a return to democracy than its current 36-month transition period, which was agreed internally after the coup.

Kabore will return to his residence in the capital Ougadougou on Wednesday, the interim government said, adding that security measures would be installed to “guarantee his safety”.

The junta has so far resisted pressure from the West African bloc ECOWAS to relinquish power in less than three years, saying its priority is to restore security in the insurgent-hit country. Reuters

