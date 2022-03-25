Seh Calaz offers Moira Knight USD$50… says I have FIVE other children

Zimdancehall singer Seh Calaz has offered his ex-wife Moira Knight USD$50 per month in maintenance for their son in response to her claim for US$2000, arguing he has five other minor children aged 10, 8, 4, 3 and one to look after.

Moira’s demands include US$300 in rentals, electricity (US$120), Gas (US$45), Maid (US$100), Clothes (US$110) and Transport (US$100). She also wants US$2 450 as a once-off payment to cover her share of their matrimonial property and medical fees.

Through his lawyers, Seh Calaz has however said his being a public figure amounted to nothing financially.

“Moira has made imaginary submissions about Seh Calaz’s income.

“The submissions are premised under a mistaken view that, as a celebrity, he is earning a fortune, which is far from being the case,” said Seh Calaz’s lawyer.

Calaz said he earns approximately US$320 a month, broken down into rent US$80, food US$40, transport US$30, electricity US$15, maintenance for other five children US$115 and US$30 for career development costs.

“In the instant matter, the claim is premised on speculative information. Claims for things like rent, medical expenses and electricity, which can be backed by documentary evidence, have not been substantiated by such evidence.”

“To be precise, Moira is lying that the minor child is in need of monthly check-ups, since he was born prematurely.

“She also lied that I have never contributed anything towards the child’s upkeep and the value of the property we acquired,” the lawyer said on behalf of Calaz.

“He is struggling at the moment, due to Covid-19 restrictions, which resulted in the cancellation of live shows from which he derives income.”

Despite claims by Moira, Seh Calaz denied earning anything between US$1 800 and US$2 000 a month.

“I do not own a recording studio, I own a record label – YALA Nation – which is basically a project where I identify talented artists from Mbare and other ghettos and help them record for free.

“I do that as part of my duties to give back to the community that raised me and supported me during my early days as an upcoming artist,” he claimed.

Calaz and Moira endured a nasty breakup in 2020 which was widely covered by Nehanda Radio.

Moira savaged him in one post claiming; “Nobody cheats like a man who doesn’t perform well in bed. He just goes around broadcasting his disability.”