Nomadic Mudimu club hunting again after leaving English side Altrincham

Barely a month after joining Altrincham FC who are members of the National League, the fifth tier of English football, nomadic Warriors defender Alec Mudimu has reportedly once again left the club.

Mudimu, 26, joined the English outfit mid month in February on a short term agreement but he is said to have decided to club hunt for another team set to offer him a long term deal.

The Alty as Altrincham is also known confirmed the 26-year-old defender’s departure in a statement which reads as follows:

“Defender Alec Mudimu has left Altrincham after deciding to widen his search for a club who can offer him terms for the foreseeable future.

“The 26-year old Zimbabwe centre-back made his Alty debut as a late substitute in the 1-0 win at King’s Lynn Town and followed up by playing the full 90 minutes in the Robins’ 2-0 defeat at Boreham Wood three days later.

“But he was only on a short-term agreement at The J.Davidson Stadium, and he subsequently took the decision to look elsewhere in his quest for the security of a longer-term deal.

“Alty, who are well covered in central defence after the recent arrival of loanee Jake Cooper and Kyle Ferguson as well as versatile Harry Perritt, understand Alec’s reasoning and would like to wish him all the best in his future career.”

Prior to this ‘unsuccessful’ deal, the Zimbabwean international has been plying his trade with FC Torpedo Kutaisi in Georgia where he spent only six months before securing a move to England.

Initially, Mudimu started his professional football career in England where he turned out for a couple of English lower league teams including Stockport Town, Stalybridge and Northwich Victoria.

Furthermore, the central defender has also played in Wales, Turkey as well as in Moldova for Cefn Druids, Ankaraspor and Sheriff Tiraspol respectively. Nehanda Radio