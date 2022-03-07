Makepekepe thump WhaWha 6-0 to register first win of the season

Premiership giants CAPS United finally tasted how it feels to be victorious in a league match when they registered their first win of the season by thrashing bottom placed WhaWha FC.

Makepekepe who were winless in their first five Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (CLPSL) games ran riot over the Gweru based side by beating them 6-0 yesterday in Harare.

The goals galore league encounter was played at the National Sports Stadium in the capital city on Sunday afternoon.

A hat trick and a brace from William Manondo and Rodwell Chinyengetere respectively had already helped the Harare based side to secure the victory.

Nevertheless, this was before substitute Tatenda Makurumidze sealed the scoring to inflict more pain to WhaWha to help his side to collect the first set of maximum points this season.

But before Sunday’s match the former Cup Kings had played to four draws and one loss.

They suffered a heavy record breaking 6-2 defeat at the hands of Manica Diamonds in Mutare.

However, the Lloyd Chitembwe coached side provided a perfect response by also netting half a dozen goals past their hapless opponents, WhaWha.

In reaction to the victory which may be regarded as sweet revenge, Chitembwe expressed his delight.

He went on to praise his charges for displaying a scintillating performance exactly seven days after they were humiliated by the Gems Boys.

“I am very happy to have won this match. It was a good way to respond and a sweet victory considering the way we lost to Manica Diamonds last week,” Chitembwe said after the match.

“The boy’s application in this match was up there. Well done to my boys.

“I don’t want to dwell much into the match we lost to Manica Diamonds the last time out, it was one of those bad days in the office,” he added.

“The way we responded by scoring exactly the number of goals we conceded is fantastic. It is a marathon and we have to get things right.”

The win saw the Green Machine take their tally to seven points from a possible 18 points.

Makepekepe’s next assignment is against another relegation threatened side, Bulawayo City, who are also struggling to steer their ship in the right direction. Nehanda Radio