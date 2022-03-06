Chamisa avoids VIP enclosure in Gweru as assassination fears grow

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa on Sunday avoided the VIP enclosure at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru choosing instead to sit among his supporters and then later telling the crowd “this government has been trying to kill me.”

Chamisa sat in the crowd flanked by his two deputies, Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube. Also sitting close to Chamisa was party chairperson Thabitha Khumalo and her deputy Job Sikhala.

In his address Chamisa said “We have done away with this system of chefs. Chefs are the citizens, not the president.”

CCC Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos Siziba added to the remarks saying “This is a citizens’ movement and this new setup indicates the structure of our new party which is yet to be elected.”

⭐️Record crowds at Mkoba Stadium today as the citizens gather for the launch of the by-election campaign in Gweru! ⭐️Thank you citizens for painting the City of Progress #YELLOW!!! pic.twitter.com/0BaVZSTntk — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) March 6, 2022

At last week’s rally in Kwekwe a party supporter Mboneni Ncube was killed by Zanu PF thugs who disrupted the gathering. Dozens others were injured and hospitalised.

Although some of the Zanu PF thugs were arrested, its believed most of them are known members of gold mining machete gangs who receive state protection and their dockets regularly disappear from the court system.