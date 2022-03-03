You can’t cut a giant baobab tree using a razor blade – Chamisa

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says Zanu PF has no capacity to stop the opposition party from transitioning into being the next government through infiltration.

Apart from name, assets and ownership controversies, Chamisa in January dumped his former MDC Alliance party in his own words to get rid of Zanu PF’s infiltration in the party.

In an interview with NewsHawks journalist Moses Matenga this week, Chamisa said his new party, the CCC represented the aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe hence its rival could not defeat it.

“You can’t cut a giant baobab tree using a razor blade. We are indomitable. They may try to think they have infiltrated us but the collective power and aspirations of an entire citizenry are not going to be stopped by one or two purchased souls,” Chamisa said.

In light of the former opposition officials who defected to Zanu PF since 2020 who include but not limited to Blessing Chebundo, and senator Lillian Timveos, Chamisa said:

“Some such purchased souls recently showed their true colours and they disgorged themselves from a determined people’s tenacious march to their destiny. By the time we reach Canaan next year, the citizens’ movement will be highly purified.”

Zimbabwe is set to hold presidential elections in 2023 and by-elections on the 26th of this month.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has, however, been under-fire during the past weeks for manipulating the voters roll. Chamisa called for the electoral body to be independent and implement reforms.

“Reforms must happen. Elections must be free and fair. There is just no debate on this. But on account of ZEC’s professional deficiencies, absence of probity and deficit of professional in[1]dependence, ZEC has fertilised vote cynicism and skepticism rendering citizens despondent,” he said.

The opposition leader added that his members could unleash protests if ZEC failed to reform.

“Their handling of the voter registration process and controversy around the voters’ roll is a cause for concern. ZEC has a constitutional obligation to conduct free, fair and credible polls. That is their sole remit.

“They don’t have to be stampeded to execute their constitutional mandate, but if they are yearning to be so stampeded, then the citizens will gladly do so within the parameters of the national constitution.” Nehanda Radio