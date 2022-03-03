“Afraid of losing” – Mwonzora’s ally and aide go to court to stop by-elections

Tapera Sengweni, a lawyer de-registered for abusing trust funds and an ally of MDC-T faction leader Douglas Mwonzora, has approached the High Court seeking to stop the upcoming by-elections.

The plebiscite is set to be held in three weeks time. Political parties are in full-fledged political campaigns to lure voters.

But Sengweni, the first applicant who is a legal advisor to Mwonzora’s MDC-T has demanded that the by-elections be stopped citing that President Emmerson Mnangagwa “unconstitutionally” delayed proclamation of dates for the casting of votes.

The Zanu-PF leader is cited as the first respondent while the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is the second respondent.

“This is an application for a determination that the 1 Respondent failed to call for by elections in all the 28 House of Assembly seats and council seats within the time stipulated by the constitution of Zimbabwe and therefore an order declaring, that the two purported proclamations above are unconstitutional, therefore null and void ab initio,” read the application.

Sengweni further labels the by-elections “mini general election” that is ‘not necessary’ because “a small economy Zimbabwe has financial challenges”.

“In any event, there is really no need for by-elections now. This country is due to hold its harmonised elections in the next 16 months. It is prudent to wait for that date.

“As a small economy Zimbabwe has financial challenges that are affecting the greater majority of its population. The government is struggling to pay its employees a living wage. It is not prudent to drag the country into another plebiscite whose outcome does not change the numerical configuration of parliament in any way, 27.

“At present the purpose of Zimbabwe parliament is to enact national law. There is no ‘individual’ value of a member of parliament at all. Any law made by Parliament will affect every Zimbabwean equally. It does not matter for example that the Member of Parliament for Mkoba is out of Parliament.

“Parliament can still produce quality law led by debate from a Member of Parliament of say Umguza constituency,” he said.

“It is my view that this mini general election proclaimed by the 1 Respondent is too expensive for Zimbabwe and needless. They are out of time anyway.”

Opposition activist Pride Mkono urged the judiciary not to entertain the application.

“The purported application by a formally de-registered lawyer Sengweni is nothing but a red hearing. He is attempting to do the impossible. By-elections have been declared and campaigns have been done. In any case it is clear that the opposition CCC is going to win,” he said.

“This is not the law at play. It is the political aspect, how far the law can go in terms of bowing down to political winds. It will take a foolish judge to do so. It’s more than a month since by-elections were proclaimed. Where was the application? It lacks agency and merit and therefore it must be dismissed.”

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said: “Douglas Mwonzora and his handlers now want to stop the March 26 by-elections after realizing that they will both lose.

“Using the same court tactic, Tapera Sengweni who is MDC-T Legal Advisor and PA to Douglas Mwonzora has made a court application to stop the by elections.”

In 2014, Sengweni together with three other lawyers were delisted from the legal practitioners’ roll following allegations of malpractice, abuse of trust funds and tarnishing the profession’s image. Nehanda Radio