Bianca Naidoo to Riky Rick: My king, my heart, my forever love

Local rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, was laid to rest in a heartfelt private ceremony in Johannesburg on Tuesday, March 1, with touching tributes from his parents, family members, friends and wife, Bianca Naidoo.

On behalf of the Makhado family, Johnny Makhado shared a tribute, saying that if there was one word to describe Rikhado, it would be love. “Rikhado was full of love and loved everyone. He was a very good young man that grew up to a very good man.“

He ended his tribute by saying that people should celebrate Riky for what he gave to everyone.

Founder of Legends Barber Sheldon Tatchell spoke on behalf of Riky’s friends and shared how they met in 2015 when he cut the rapper’s hair for the first time.

Sheldon said they bonded instantly, going on from being friends to business partners.

Furthermore, he shared how Riky helped him with his business and that he was able to give Riky his final haircut.

“I always knew that I could get the most valuable, honest advice from him.

“Because he believed in me so much, my vision for business and goals, I could talk to him about anything…I was honoured yesterday to give him his last haircut.

“It was one of the hardest things I had ever done in my life. I love you Rikhado. “

When Sheldon (Legends Barbershop CEO) said “yesterday I was honored to give him his last haircut” I felt that 😔💔

Mxm mhlaba awunon 🤞🏽😣 #RIPRickyRick pic.twitter.com/yKOMYvnQUJ — Solani (@CoolPhola_MP) March 1, 2022

Riky’s parents, Kumi Naidoo and Louisa Zondo, paid a heartfelt tribute to their son.

Kumi, Riky’s stepfather, recalled a conversation they had 11 days prior to Riky’s death and thanked the rapper for everything he gave them.

He touched on how Riky shared about dealing with depression and addiction publicly was something others could learn from.

He added that they would start a foundation in honour of the fallen rapper to support young people in Africa wanting to get an opportunity in the arts.

Ending his tribute, Kumi said: “But of all the things, I want to thank you, Rikhado. The main thing I want to thank you was giving me the opportunity to call you son and hear you call me pops.“

Riky’s mother kept things concise and to the point, saying that Riky is “no longer this or that, you are everything. At this point, you are longer here or there. You are everything. I want to thank you for the opportunity to be your mother.

“I wanna thank you for the lasting lessons that I learned from your vulnerability. And I want you to now rest. I want you to now to go and meet with your freedom. We will carry on your legacy.“

Riky's mother speaks🥺🥺

Riky rick

Rikhado Makhado pic.twitter.com/NYcDtS9vye — kholofelo-matsaung (@K_Matsaung) March 1, 2022

Local R&B singer Lloyiso also performed during the funeral paying tribute to the fallen with his renditions of “Let It Rain” by Micheal W. Smith and “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith.

Never knew this song would be so relevant wazewayenza into u Rikhado Makhado. I don't know how these people are coping hey💔💔 Lloyiso voice and song choice keep on making this worse😔 #RIPRickyRick pic.twitter.com/LtgyJs2IRK — Zealot Titusson (@titusson_zealot) March 1, 2022

Riky’s wife, Bianca Naidoo, took the podium for the final tribute and said: “Today, I’m here to pay tribute to my partner, my soul mate, my babsy.

“When I think about our nine years together, here are some of the things I’m most grateful for.

“Our journey as parents started at the beginning of our relationship. He was an amazing father to Jordan.

“They had the most incredible bond from day one. She brought softness to his life. And his to hers. Riky and I were then blessed with our beautiful son, Maik.

“Our children taught Riky and I the importance of family values.

“He loved teaching them new things. He wanted them to always be open to new experiences. He always wanted them to stretch their thinking.”

She continued: “As a partner, he always encouraged me to come out of my shell and allow myself to step into the light and conquer.

“He wanted me to shine. He often said that I was saving his life without realising that he, too, was saving mine.

“My king, my heart, my forever love. Thank you for giving us all that you ever had to give in this lifetime. Thank you for choosing me, teaching me and for believing in us. I will forever be grateful for the gift of you.“

Bianca also thanked his fans and said she would continue his legacy told everyone to “stay shining.“

The memorial service is set to take place on Friday, March 4.