Nigerian kidnapping kingpin sentenced to life

Nigerian kidnapping kingpin Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, widely known as “Evans”, has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge in Lagos also sentenced two co-defendants to life for abducting businessman Donatus Dunu in 2017.

The CEO of a pharmaceuticals firm was held for nearly three months before managing to escape and telling police about his ordeal. This enabled officers to catch Evans and his gang.

An employee of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd told the court in 2018 that he had paid a ransom of about $260,000 (£195,000) to the kidnappers for the release of his boss – but he had not been freed.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi said the men showed no remorse for their crimes.

“I believe a lesson must be taught,” he was quoted as saying when handing down the sentence

For several years, gangs nationwide have been kidnapping both rich and poor people – and sometimes killing abductees whose families fail to pay, and often demanding more money once a first ransom has been paid. BBC News