Germany to send anti-tank weapons, ‘Stinger’ missiles to Ukraine

Germany’s army will transfer 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” class surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine to help it in its battle against Russia’s invasion, the government said Saturday.

The weapons, which will come from the Bundeswehr’s own stocks, “will be delivered as quickly as possible to Ukraine”, said a government statement.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point in history, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday as his government approved the delivery of a huge batch of weapons to Ukraine in a major policy U-turn.

“In this situation, it is our duty to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in its defence against (Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s invading army,” said Scholz, stressing that Germany “stands closely by Ukraine’s side”. Times of Malta