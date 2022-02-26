Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Germany to send anti-tank weapons, ‘Stinger’ missiles to Ukraine

InternationalFeaturedNews
By AFP 25,467
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Credit: AFP
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Credit: AFP

Germany’s army will transfer 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” class surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine to help it in its battle against Russia’s invasion, the government said Saturday.

The weapons, which will come from the Bundeswehr’s own stocks, “will be delivered as quickly as possible to Ukraine”, said a government statement.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point in history, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday as his government approved the delivery of a huge batch of weapons to Ukraine in a major policy U-turn.

“In this situation, it is our duty to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in its defence against (Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s invading army,” said Scholz, stressing that Germany “stands closely by Ukraine’s side”. Times of Malta

Donate to Nehanda Radio
Related Articles

Ukraine crisis: Poland to boycott World Cup play-off against…

16,748

Ukraine conflict: Britain sending more arms as fighting…

38,107

Zim student in Ukraine says they are stuck: ‘there is…

67,043

Ukraine battles invading Russian forces in capital

19,356
You might also like More from author
Comments