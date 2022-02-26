Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Cameroon teacher arrested after viral beating video

Crimes & CourtsInternationalNews
By BBC News 19,211
The man (L) hit the naked child with a rubber hose and a machete (pictured)
The man (L) hit the naked child with a rubber hose and a machete (pictured)

Police in Cameroon have arrested a teacher after a video emerged online allegedly showing him brutally beating a nine-year-old boy.

The incident is suspected to have taken place at a primary school in Doula, Cameroon’s economic capital.

The video has been widely shared on social networks causing a wave of indignation.

It shows a totally naked boy being held by his arms and feet by four other children, while a man hits him with a rubber hose and then a machete.

According to an eyewitness, the pupil was punished for failing to give a reason for his absence from school for a few days.

Related Articles

Warriors super fan Alvin ‘Aluvha’ Zhakata…

29,732

Afcon stadium crush: ‘The force behind forced us to…

15,910

Aboubakar scores again as Cameroon joined by Burkina Faso in…

14,609

Hosts Cameroon run riot against Ethiopia to reach Cup of…

20,122

A police investigation is under way.

Corporal punishment is outlawed in Cameroon, but some schools still use it. BBC News

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments