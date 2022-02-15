‘Events demonstrating need for real and fundamental change’- Biti

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Vice President Tendai Biti has described his brief detention by police yesterday as “events that demonstrate why real and fundamental change is required” in Zimbabwe.

This comes after the Police Law and Order section arrested Biti while he was addressing people at Spar Letombo in Harare. He was released without charge after the intervention of lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Biti who has been arrested several times narrated what transpired from his arrest and release. He said the events indicated that Zimbabwe needed change.

“They arrested us yesterday without charge or cause while on our campaign at Letombo Spar in Masasa. They took us to the Law and Order Dept at Harare Central. They eventually released us without charge at Rhodesville Police Station. This was wanton abuse of our rights and the rule of law,” Biti said.

“Yesterday s events demonstrate why real and fundamental change is required in Zimbabwe. A brand new consensus based on putting citizens first based on trust, justice equality and inclusiveness. We are however grateful to ZLHR, Tino , Idi , the indefatigable Alec Muchadehama for help.”

“We express our indebtedness to countless citizens all over for their love and concern. We express gratitude to Hopewell Chin’ono, NewsHawks, Makomborero Haruzivishe and many others.

“They can bend us, kill us or detain us but there will be change in Zimbabwe and soon. We shall never give up. Zikomo zikomo,” Biti said while captioning a picture of him with CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

Zanu PF director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi claimed: “After Nelson Chamisa dissolved them ‘individually’ 1 by 1, some have accepted while this one is scurrying in all directions to get media attention.

“He is now faking arrest to present himself as a double victim of Chamisa and State persecution to please his US Embassy handlers,” Mugwadi claimed.

Biti is campaigning for a Parliamentary seat for Harare East in the upcoming March 26 by-elections. Nehanda Radio