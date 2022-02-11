Prophet T Freddy acquitted of rape- “whole case was flawed”

Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader Prophet Tapiwa Freddy has been found not guilty of rape and physical abuse charges he was facing.

The controversial cleric was cleared of the charges of raping a ZBC radio presenter Rutendo Makuti by Harare magistrate Gloria Takundwa.

The magistrate granted his application for discharge at the close of the State case and ruled that from the evidence led, “no court acting reasonably can convict an accused person and there’s no probable cause to put him to his defence”.

She accused the complainant of lying to the court in the whole matter.

Magistrate Takundwa stated that the state had failed to a prima facie case against Prophet Freddy.

Prophet Freddy’s lawyer, Jivas Mudimu, said there was no case at first, adding the matter was meant to tarnish the image of the man of the cloth.

“It was clear that there was no rape. It was clear from the word go that Freddy never raped the complainant and never physically abused her. It was blackmailing and we are happy today that fair enough justice prevailed,” Mudimu said.

Prophet Freddy is, however, accusing Makuti of extorting him. Nehanda Radio