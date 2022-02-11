Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Prophet T Freddy acquitted of rape- “whole case was flawed”

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal
By Nehanda Radio 58,963
Prophet T Freddy and ZBC presenter Rutendo Makuti in messy love-affair. Bottom right: Prophet Freddy with his wife
Prophet T Freddy and ZBC presenter Rutendo Makuti wee embroiled in a messy love-affair. Bottom right: Prophet Freddy with his wife

Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader Prophet Tapiwa Freddy has been found not guilty of rape and physical abuse charges he was facing.

The controversial cleric was cleared of the charges of raping a ZBC radio presenter Rutendo Makuti by Harare magistrate Gloria Takundwa.

The magistrate granted his application for discharge at the close of the State case and ruled that from the evidence led, “no court acting reasonably can convict an accused person and there’s no probable cause to put him to his defence”.

She accused the complainant of lying to the court in the whole matter.

Magistrate Takundwa stated that the state had failed to a prima facie case against Prophet Freddy.

Related Articles

Liberia outrage over death of 13-year-old rape victim

24,496

Freddy said he “succumbed to nature” after raping my niece:…

51,545

Police launch operation against plate-less vehicles

21,347

Prophet T Freddy rape trial: Complainant claims audio was…

42,618

Prophet Freddy’s lawyer, Jivas Mudimu, said there was no case at first, adding the matter was meant to tarnish the image of the man of the cloth.

“It was clear that there was no rape. It was clear from the word go that Freddy never raped the complainant and never physically abused her. It was blackmailing and we are happy today that fair enough justice prevailed,” Mudimu said.

Prophet Freddy is, however, accusing Makuti of extorting him. Nehanda Radio

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments