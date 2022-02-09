Zanu PF sacks Mugwadi as Mutsvangwa fortifies grip on power

Zanu PF has reportedly fired former student leader Tafadzwa Mugwadi from the position of Director of Information as new Secretary for Information Chris Mutsvangwa flexes his muscles.

This was revealed to Nehanda Radio on Wednesday afternoon by an internal Zanu PF source that claimed “Mugwadi and Mutsvangwa have not been in good books for long.”

The source further stated that Mutsvangwa wanted to put in place his systems after he replaced Mike Bimha as the party’s secretary for information recently.

He was fired soon after conducting a press conference at Zanu PF headquarters which was addressed by Mutsvangwa.

In what appeared to be confirmation of his dismissal, Mugwadi posted on his WhatsApp Status: “Signing out on high😂😂😂 cheers Cdes”.

Mugwadi has been accused of sabotaging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-engagement efforts through ‘undiplomatic reactionary statements’.

In November last year, Mugwadi reacted angrily to calls by the United Kingdom (UK) MPs for Harare to uphold the rule of law and stop political persecution.

He said: “We defeated regime change long ago during war-monger Tony Blair’s time. It is scandalous for these Lilliputians to make noise about a nation whose name they can hardly pronounce.

“The UK Embassy and UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson must be the most embarrassed by such classical stupidity. Sit down, pink pigs!”

In 2020, Mugwadi insulted an Al Jazeera journalist, the Stream presenter Femi Oke during a virtual debate themed “Are Zimbabweans being silenced?”

While Oke was reading the audiences’ comments, Mugwadi started laughing, interrupting her and said, “This is rubbish. F*ck you.”

He, however, apologized later but calls for him to resign or fired from the ruling party were reaching boiling point.

The ruling party is yet to release an official statement. Nehanda Radio