‘President’, film on Chamisa to air on BBC Channel 4 this Wednesday

A documentary on opposition leader Nelson Chamisa titled “President” by Danish director Camilla Nielsson will be aired on BBC Channel 4 this coming Wednesday.

The award winning film provides a comprehensive look at how the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe were allegedly rigged by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the last plebiscite in 2018.

Nehanda Radio understands that ‘President’ is coming to BBC Channel 4 on Wednesday 9 February, 2022 between 10pm and 11:35pm.

The film analyses the events of November 2017 when Mnangagwa ousted late former President Robert Mugabe through a coup going into the 2018 disputed election which was viewed as a “corruption-riddled 2018 presidential election”.

The film also takes a closer look at the death of Morgan Tsvangirai, the founding leader of the opposition MDC party, three months after the military coup.

“The film begins with a dramatic change of guard in both Zimbabwe’s main political parties, following the 2017 coup that saw veteran dictator Mugabe ousted by his own party, and replaced with his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa,” Variety reported in their preview.

“Less than three months later, Tsvangirai’s untimely death from cancer sees 40-year-old lawyer and activist Nelson Chamisa take over as MDC chief.

“With the next general election already set for that July, it’s a baptism of fire for the charismatic young Turk, who nonetheless brashly sets out his plan to break ZANU-PF’s stranglehold on power:

“He wants to rule us with his walking stick?’ he says of Mnangagwa, to whoops of approval at an early electoral rally.”

Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party said he is ready to watch the film.

The CCC said: “On Wednesday 9 February 2022, I’m watching the documentary ‘The President’ at 10pm to 1135pm on BBC Channel 4. Do join in!!!”

In 2018, Mnangagwa, won 50.8 percent of the votes cast, with his closest rival Chamisa, garnering 44.3 percent. The opposition leader never accepted the results despite them being endorsed by the Constitutional Court.

The elections were marred by allegations of vote rigging. Six people were shot point blank by soldiers in Harare during post election demonstrations. Dozens were injured. Nehanda Radio