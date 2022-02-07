Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

‘President’, film on Chamisa to air on BBC Channel 4 this Wednesday

PoliticsFeaturedNews
By Nyashadzashe Ndoro 44,863
A clip from The President that is set to premiere on Netflix
A clip from The President focussing on Nelson Chamisa and his presidential bid in 2018.

A documentary on opposition leader Nelson Chamisa titled “President” by Danish director Camilla Nielsson will be aired on BBC Channel 4 this coming Wednesday.

The award winning film provides a comprehensive look at how the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe were allegedly rigged by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the last plebiscite in 2018.

'President', film on Nelson Chamisa comes to BBC Channel 4
‘President’, film on Nelson Chamisa comes to BBC Channel 4

Nehanda Radio understands that ‘President’ is coming to BBC Channel 4 on Wednesday 9 February, 2022 between 10pm and 11:35pm.

The film analyses the events of November 2017 when Mnangagwa ousted late former President Robert Mugabe through a coup going into the 2018 disputed election which was viewed as a “corruption-riddled 2018 presidential election”.

Related Articles

Susan Mutami claims she was ‘abused’ by…

78,709

The story of two presidential election petitions: Chakwera…

67,305

Mthuli dangles incentives for Zimdollar use after dramatic…

36,576

‘Not voting is voting for the wrong candidate’-…

29,810

The film also takes a closer look at the death of Morgan Tsvangirai, the founding leader of the opposition MDC party, three months after the military coup.

“The film begins with a dramatic change of guard in both Zimbabwe’s main political parties, following the 2017 coup that saw veteran dictator Mugabe ousted by his own party, and replaced with his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa,” Variety reported in their preview.

Nelson Chamisa and the late Morgan Tsvangirai
Nelson Chamisa and the late Morgan Tsvangirai

“Less than three months later, Tsvangirai’s untimely death from cancer sees 40-year-old lawyer and activist Nelson Chamisa take over as MDC chief.

“With the next general election already set for that July, it’s a baptism of fire for the charismatic young Turk, who nonetheless brashly sets out his plan to break ZANU-PF’s stranglehold on power:

“He wants to rule us with his walking stick?’ he says of Mnangagwa, to whoops of approval at an early electoral rally.”

Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party said he is ready to watch the film.

The CCC said: “On Wednesday 9 February 2022, I’m watching the documentary ‘The President’ at 10pm to 1135pm on BBC Channel 4. Do join in!!!”

In 2018, Mnangagwa, won 50.8 percent of the votes cast, with his closest rival Chamisa, garnering 44.3 percent. The opposition leader never accepted the results despite them being endorsed by the Constitutional Court.

The elections were marred by allegations of vote rigging. Six people were shot point blank by soldiers in Harare during post election demonstrations. Dozens were injured. Nehanda Radio

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments