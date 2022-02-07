Munetsi back with a bang, grabs brace as Reims thump Bordeaux

Warriors utility player Marshall Munetsi (25) who has been out of action due to a serious injury since November last year, yesterday marked his return from injury with a brace as Reims thumped Bordeaux 5-0.

This comes after Munetsi who plies his trade with Stade Reims in the French top flight grabbed a second half brace after coming in as a substitute as Reims ran riot over Bordeaux on Sunday afternoon.

The 25-year-old was introduced nearly at the end of the first half (37th minute) to replace Cassama as teams were heading to halftime with Reims leading the visitors by a goal to nil.

It then took less than a minute in the second half for Munetsi to get his first goal of the match which also doubled his side’s lead and gave them a two goal advantage.

He netted the goal in the 46th minute before completing his brace in the 76th minute a goal which became the fifth for Reims’ and also sealed their scoring account for the day.

Apart from his (Munetsi) double, the other goals came from Hugo Ekitike who opened the scoring just five minutes before halftime then with Azor Matusiwa and Wout Faes scoring in the 59th and 62nd minutes respectively.

But before yesterday’s match, Munetsi had last played for Reims early December when he was also returning from another injury.

In that game he also came off the bench to inspire his French side to a 2-1 comeback win over Tino Kadewere’s Olympique Lyon.

However, despite his superb performance and being introduced as a second half substitute, he also sustained an injury which resulted in his substitution.

And since then he has missed out on a lot of action both for his club and country.

Owing to the injury, he was ruled out of the Warriors squad that played in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that was held in Cameroon from January 9 to February 7. Nehanda Radio