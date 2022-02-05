Zanu PF thugs in Kwekwe impound car belonging to CCC candidate for MP

Zanu PF thugs unlawfully impounded a car belonging to aspiring Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Kwekwe Central MP Judith Tobaiwa before debranding it.

The CCC party which is heavily recognised through yellow and gold colours confirmed Tobaiwa’s car was unlawfully grabbed and taken to the Zanu PF district office in Kwekwe.

“ALERT Kwekwe Central CCC candidate Judith Tobaiwa’s car has been forcibly and unlawfully taken to the Zanu PF district office. Zanu PF thugs are debranding it, removing posters and forcing those who were in the car to sit on the floor. This election violence must stop!”

CCC youth spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma also confirmed the development.

“News filtering in is that ZANU PF miscreants in Kwekwe have impounded a campaign vehicle belonging to CCC Kwekwe Central candidate, Judith Tobaiwa. The vehicle was taken to ZANU PF Kwekwe headquarters where they are removing campaign stickers. Citizens must rise & resist!” he said.

Cecilia Chimbiri, the party’s youth chairperson, raised concerns that Zanu PF had threatened to burn the car.

“@PoliceZimbabwe Kwekwe Zanu PF youths are doing as they wish destroying Posters and removing the branding on The CCC candidate Judith Tobaiwa’s car , They are threatening to burn the car , @PoliceZimbabwe Are you ever in charge of protecting the citizens?” Chimbiri said.

Tobaiwa confirmed the development to Nehanda Radio and promised to share finer details once she finished filing the case at the police station. Nehanda Radio