Two former Econet workers jailed 9 years over Z$20m scam

By Fungayi Munyoro-Chingaira | Masvingo Mirror |

Two Chipinge former Econet workers who defrauded their employer of $20 million were convicted and jailed last week for the offence.

Mukai Maringe Mapanzure (35) and Gavin Tinashe Guwu (30) faced 108 and 98 counts respectively and they were sentenced by Chipinge Regional Magistrate Christopher Maturure on Thursday.

Chipinge Times attended the court session. Mapanzure was slapped with a seven-year sentence and two suspended on condition of good behavior. Another two years were suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainant $15 million. Guwu was sentenced to four years, two were suspended.

Prosecutor Walter Saunyama said in 2019, Mapanzure and Guwu hatched a pan to defraud their employer. They replaced an Econet mobile broadband merchant line 0784953460 with a physical sim card so that they carry out instructed Supplementary Service Data(USSD) transactions by inserting the sim card in a Mobicel cellphone and transferred money into agent lines.

Saunyama said the complainant was prejudiced of $20 384 475. Masvingo Mirror