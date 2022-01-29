Prominent Gutu Businessman Dhauramanzi is no more

By Simbarashe Mtembo | Masvingo Mirror |

Jetro Mafirakureva Dauramanzi, a prominent Gutu businessman, a trade unionist and a stalwart of the liberation struggle as a former ZAPU Central Committee member has died.

His burial arrangements are not yet known after Zanu PF Masvingo Province applied for national hero status for him.

Dauramanzi breathed his last at Parirenyatwa Hospital on Wednesday after succumbing to pneumonia.

Dauramanzi battled blood pressure and diabetes for some time.

Zanu PF Masvingo secretary for administration and Chivi North MP Mathias Tongofa has written to the Politburo recommending national hero status for Dauramanzi.

Mourners are gathered at 202 Folie John Cresent, Glenlorne, Harare while others are at his farm 120 in Dewure West.

Dauramanzi was among top political figures including Joshua Nkomo and Cephas Musipa who were detained at Hwahwa and Gonakudzingwa in 1967 for their defiance of the then Rhodesian Government.

Jonhmhova Dauramanzi confirmed the death to The Mirror and said burial arrangements are yet to be made.

Dauramanzi was appointed the first African National Congress (ANC) Kwekwe branch secretary in 1957 where he begun supporting the liberation struggle by giving food, clothes and financial support to party activists. He was detained at Hwahwa Detention Centre when the ANC was banned in 1959.

Dauramanzi was appointed one of Zanu PF first National Consultative Assembly (NCA) member in 1987 when ZAPU and Zanu signed the Unity Accord.

He only left politics to focus on his family due to old age, said Johnmhova.

He was second in command at ZAPU after the late former ZAPU national chairperson Samuel Munodawafa.

“He was a dedicated and determined man in Masvingo with a sharp brain. As a young adult, he became very influential in Trade Unionism and later during the early launch of the African National Congress. It was during this time that he supported the liberation struggle by availing clothes, food and financial support to the mujibhas. He supported families of liberation war veterans who had left the country to conduct the war.

“My brother was a ZAPU central committee member before and during the liberation struggle. He was second in command to late ZAPU national chairman Samuel Munodawafa. He was detained and restricted to Gonakudzingwa in the 60s’ for his stance against the Rhodesian Government. In the 70s’ he was detained at Whawha only to be released during the Lancaster House talks in 1979,” said Johnmhova.

Dauramanzi was born in Gutu on April 15, 1931 and he attended Cheshumba Primary School in Gutu. He trained as a professional builder and got married to his wife Oripa Chigerwe Dauramanzi in 1963.

He is survived by his wife and four children, two boys and girls and several grandchildren. Masvingo Mirror