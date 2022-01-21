Sudan military chief appoints ministers amid protests

By Will Ross Africa editor | BBC World Service |

Sudan’s military chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has appointed 15 ministers to a new government.

The move comes almost three months after he seized power in a military coup which derailed a planned transition to elections.

Since the coup there have been frequent large protests that have seen more than 70 protesters killed by security forces.

Correspondents say the naming of a new government is unlikely to appease the protesters who want the military to quit the political scene entirely.

Earlier, dozens of judges in Sudan called for a criminal investigation into the violent suppression of the protests, accusing military leaders of carrying out heinous violations against defenceless protesters.

The United States has reiterated that it will not resume economic assistance to Sudan unless there is an end to violence and a civilian-led government is restored.