Bosso finally land ex-FC Platinum striker Stanley Ngala on 3-year deal

In a quest to bolster what appears to be a blunt and lukewarm strikeforce, Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC have finally roped-in former FC Platinum and Manica Diamonds gunslinger Stanley Ngala.

Ngala, also a former Bulawayo Chiefs striker has become Highlanders’ first signing in the January transfer window.

Bosso has been chasing the 26-year-old right footed striker’s signature since last month.

But finally the club confirmed his arrival through their social media pages on Thursday morning.

“We are glad to announce that we have completed the signing of center forward Stanley Ngala from FC Platinum on a three-year deal.”

Already nicknamed the ‘Big Stan’ by his new club, Ngala was also reportedly on the radar of Bosso’s city rivals Dynamos FC.

His arrival is expected to bring verve and much anticipated goals to a team that has experienced a goal drought in the early stages of the season.

The performance has concerned the club’s supporters who are yet to celebrate a win or a goal in all three league matches their team has played so far.

Lulu as Bosso coach Mpofu is popularly known, has had a poor start this season.

He has only managed to collect a single point from a possible nine.

Mpofu lost 2-0 in the league’s opener to the army side Black Rhinos away at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

This was before he held Ngezi Platinum Stars to an enticing goalless draw played at the Barbourfields Stadium.

In that match, Bosso looked the better side and deserved a win to collect their first set of maximum points together with netting their first goal of the season.

However, their forwards were not clinical in front of goal despite receiving pin point passes from the reigning soccer star of the year Joel ‘Josta’ Ngodzo.

Josta displayed a top notch man of the man performance but nonetheless all his effort was in vain as the 0-0 scoreline remained the same until final whistle.

Then in their last match prior to a festive season break imposed by the PSL, Lulu and his troops were once again handed a defeat by Manica Diamonds in Mutare.

The surprising loss came through a well taken penalty by Tichaona Mabvura who sent Ariel Sibanda the wrong way to help his side collect maximum points at home.

In reaction to all the disappointing results, Mpofu revealed his plans to bring forth a sharp striker into a team that comprises of impressive and skillful midfielders.

And, as it stands, the coach has put his trust in Ngala whom he reportedly believes might bring positivity to find his team’s goal scoring formula.

The 26-year-old will partner the likes of Toto Banda, Washington Navaya and Ray Lunga who are the other Bosso forwards. Nehanda Radio