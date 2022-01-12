Mwonzora tells ZEC that Chamisa cannot use MDC Alliance name

Opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission indicating that the MDC Alliance name belongs exclusively to his party.

He said “no one else is allowed to sign for, and present candidates for, and on behalf of the MDC, any of its derivatives and the MDC Alliance”.

Using a controversial Supreme Court ruling that declared Nelson Chamisa’s leadership of MDC Alliance illegitimate, Mwonzora was assisted by the state to grab the party offices, MPs and councillors.

“We are the owners of the Movement for Democratic Change name, over the years there have been so many derivatives put on it. However, the leadership of this party was defined by the Supreme Court,” read the letter by Mwonzora to Zec chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba dated January 3.

“I was elected substantive president of the party, by virtue of the composite political agreement signed on August 5, 2018 and subsequent meetings of the MDC Alliance, I assumed leadership of the MDC Alliance.

“We advise that no one else is allowed to sign for, and present candidates for, and on behalf of the MDC, any of its derivatives and the MDC Alliance.”

The impending by-elections are set to fill parliamentary representatives for some 754 000 people in 26 constituencies who were left without leaders after Mwonzora’s controversial recall of legislators aligned to Chamisa.

Despite anticipation of the name controversies, Chamisa has not indicated if his party will rebrand or not. The opposition leader has, consequently, been criticised for not giving clarity to the electorate. Nehanda Radio