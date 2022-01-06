Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mnangagwa sets date for long-awaited by-elections in Zimbabwe

PoliticsFeaturedNews
By Nyashadzashe Ndoro 48,852
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to power via a military coup in November 2017 is being challenged in court (AFP/Getty Images)
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that by-elections will be held on the 26th of March this year to fill the vacant seats in the National Assembly and various local authorities across the country.

Mnangagwa made the proclamation through the Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022. He also announced that the nomination courts for the by-elections will seat on January 26.

“Fix Saturday the 26th day of March, 2022, as the day on which a poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of Section 46(17)c of the Electoral Act,” read the SI statement.

By-elections were banned in 2020 by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who doubles as Health Minister through a Statutory Instrument 225A of 2020 citing the Covid-19 threat.

The plebiscite was needed more after the smaller MDC-T leaders Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe recalled more than half of the MDC Alliance MPs and councillors accusing them of supporting main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Nehanda Radio understands there are 133 by-elections due for the National Assembly and local authority seats caused by either recalls or deaths.

The US Embassy in Harare recently noted that the suspension of by-elections had left 754 000 people in 26 constituencies with no representation in Parliament, after recalls of the legislators aligned to Chamisa.

Meanwhile, the country will hold by-elections nine months before the harmonised general elections scheduled for 2023. Nehanda Radio

