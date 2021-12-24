Fearless former Zimbabwe Independent editor Iden Wetherell dies

Iden Wetherell, the fearless former editor of the Zimbabwe Independent, who was arrested several times by the Zanu PF regime, has died.

According to a family spokesman, Wetherell (73), had been battling Alzheimer’s for some time and died peacefully at his home in Harare on Thursday.

Publisher Trevor Ncube who owns the paper paid tribute to Wetherell saying “Iden taught me a lot of things.”

“He was my tutor and my mentor. We worked together from 1990 at the Financial Gazette and at the Zimbabwe Independent until he was retired. We started the Muckraker column together. The column has grown into a big brand because of the contribution of journalists like Iden.

“You cannot write the history of Muckraker without talking about Iden. I remember him for some of the very powerful editorial comments we did, which shaped the national trajectory. Iden was the engine of the Zimbabwe Independent, an encyclopedia of the Zimbabwe Independent,” Ncube said.

Former Zimbabwe Independent editor Dumisani Muleya who now runs NewsHawks Zimbabwe also paid tribute to Wetherell.

“There are writers or journalists, and then fine writers or fine journalists in media. That being the case, without a shadow of doubt, Iden Wetherell was certainly one of the best ever media writers in Zimbabwe.

“Iden, a Zimbabwean of English origins, not a Rhodesian as it were, belonged to the finest class of journalism. He mainly wrote for Zimbabwean, South African and British media.

“A fine writer, yet so badly underrated in the profession. He didn’t want to take the glory, chose a behind the scenes role most of the time to a point of denying himself well-deserved recognition and accolades,” Muleya wrote. Nehanda Radio