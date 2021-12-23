Thandiwe Newton’s documentary on Chamisa shortlisted for Oscars

A documentary that was Executive Produced by acclaimed actress Thandiwe Newton and centering on Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has been nominated for an Oscar.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 94th Oscars ceremony.

Thandiwe Newton’s Documentary ‘President’ is among the documentary features shortlisted.

The award winning documentary which focuses on the state of democracy in Zimbabwe was produced by Greenwich Entertainment and directed by Camilla Nielsson, who produced another Zimbabwean documentary (Democrats).

Thandiwe is one of the executive producers together with Danny Glover.

The documentary officially played in theaters last week Friday, 17th of December at Film Forum in New York City.

Thandiwe who has been invested in highlighting issues to do democracy in Zimbabwe was clearly elated with the news.

She tweeted the Oscars shortlist link with the caption, “Argghhhh!!! They’re celebrating in Harare today! #President #ZimbabweanLivesMatter🇿🇼.”

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa who is the main focus of the documentary also celebrated the achievement saying, “We have made history. This is BIG. Awesome!” Nehanda Radio