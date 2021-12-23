Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

A clip from The President that is set to premiere on Netflix
A clip from The President focussing on Nelson Chamisa and his presidential bid in 2018.
PoliticsFeaturedNews

Thandiwe Newton’s documentary on Chamisa shortlisted for Oscars

By Keith Mlauzi 31,158

A documentary that was Executive Produced by acclaimed actress Thandiwe Newton and centering on Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has been nominated for an Oscar.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 94th Oscars ceremony.

Film on Chamisa titled “The President” to unmask 2018 election rigging
Film on Chamisa titled “The President” unmasked the alleged rigging in the 2018 election

Thandiwe Newton’s Documentary ‘President’ is among the documentary features shortlisted.

The award winning documentary which focuses on the state of democracy in Zimbabwe was produced by Greenwich Entertainment and directed by Camilla Nielsson, who produced another Zimbabwean documentary (Democrats).

Related Articles

Police disrupt Chamisa Christmas event for the poor in…

56,482

Chamisa says he warned Dewa Mavhinga against coming to…

88,952

MDC Alliance undeterred by US$971 000 given to rival MDC-T

25,970

Chamisa bemoans untendered CBZ monopoly e-passport deal

36,863

Thandiwe is one of the executive producers together with Danny Glover.

The documentary officially played in theaters last week Friday, 17th of December at Film Forum in New York City.

Thandiwe who has been invested in highlighting issues to do democracy in Zimbabwe was clearly elated with the news.

She tweeted the Oscars shortlist link with the caption, “Argghhhh!!! They’re celebrating in Harare today! #President #ZimbabweanLivesMatter🇿🇼.”

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa who is the main focus of the documentary also celebrated the achievement saying, “We have made history. This is BIG. Awesome!” Nehanda Radio

Donate to Nehanda Radio
Keith Mlauzi 105 posts
You might also like More from author
Comments